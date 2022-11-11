Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 478,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aditxt Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of Aditxt stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($12.00). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

