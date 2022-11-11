Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 975.8% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Human Imaging

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

Advanced Human Imaging Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AHI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Advanced Human Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company also offers FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

