Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.32

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.32 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.27). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.27), with a volume of 278,797 shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £608.72 million and a PE ratio of 3,550.00.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

