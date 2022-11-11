Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

