Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.42.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
