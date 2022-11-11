Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

ADV stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

