Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Advantest Price Performance
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $99.20.
Advantest Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.