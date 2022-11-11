Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

