Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $11.76. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 102,566 shares changing hands.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 322.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

