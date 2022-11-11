AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Down 50.5% in October

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. AeroClean Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,587.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

