Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
AEZS opened at $3.72 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
