Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 4.2 %
AEZS stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.37.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
