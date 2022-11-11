AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the October 15th total of 536,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 107.18%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

