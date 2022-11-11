Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 23.9 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $166.51.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.