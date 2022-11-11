Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,152.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.