Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,152.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

