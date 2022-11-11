agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
AGL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
agilon health Price Performance
Shares of agilon health stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in agilon health by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 265,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Featured Articles
