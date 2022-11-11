agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,866 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in agilon health by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 265,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.