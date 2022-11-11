AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 146.9% in October

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

