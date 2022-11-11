AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 40,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 23,616 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

