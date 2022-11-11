Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 622,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agrify Stock Performance

AGFY opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 66.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 140,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 276,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 141.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 154,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

