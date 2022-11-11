AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 444.2% from the October 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGFS. Roth Capital cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.75 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

