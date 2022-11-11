Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 86.0% in October

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Air T

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 in the last ninety days. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

