Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.43

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $21.52. Air T shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 3,937 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 in the last three months. 64.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

