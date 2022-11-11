Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in October

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $31.82.
About Ajinomoto
