Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in October

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

