Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Akari Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.05% of Akari Therapeutics worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

