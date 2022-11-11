Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.4 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of AKZOF opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.
