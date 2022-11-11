Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKZOY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($93.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($104.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.