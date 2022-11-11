Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on AKZOY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($93.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($104.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
