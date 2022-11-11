Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

TSE ALC opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

