Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$62.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$62.88. The stock has a market cap of C$64.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

