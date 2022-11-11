Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allianz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.19 on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($250.00) to €245.00 ($245.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allianz from €214.00 ($214.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

