Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
