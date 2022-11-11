Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Up 81.2% in October

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Alstom stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

