Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.