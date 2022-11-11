Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
AAMC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
