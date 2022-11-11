ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 1.5 %

ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

