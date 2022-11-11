ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 415.46% from the stock’s current price.

ALXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of ALXO opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 29.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

