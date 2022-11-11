Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,260.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $894,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

