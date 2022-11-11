Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

