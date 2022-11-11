Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,883.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $894,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,494.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 488,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 457,566 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,933.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,305.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,083.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

