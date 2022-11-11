Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

