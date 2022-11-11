Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,834.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

