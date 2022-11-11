Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,943.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,358 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

