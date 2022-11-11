Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.43

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.43 and last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 611737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.
Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
