Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.43

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.43 and last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 611737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

