América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.74

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.28. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 6,649 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
América Móvil Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMOV)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.