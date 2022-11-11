América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.74

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.28. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 6,649 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOV. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

