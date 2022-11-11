American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
Shares of AMIH stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. American International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
American International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.