AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,046,000,053.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

