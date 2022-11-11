Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 24,887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,924.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

