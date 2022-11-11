Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after purchasing an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,840. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

