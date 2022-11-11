Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.