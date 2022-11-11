Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

