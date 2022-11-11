Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Amundi has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $90.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMDUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($65.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($67.70) to €66.60 ($66.60) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.52.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

