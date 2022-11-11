Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 825128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Up 21.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $5,036,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amyris by 234.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,404,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 984,804 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

