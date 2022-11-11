Angi Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Angi stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $9,790,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

